Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 621,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

