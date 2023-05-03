Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $992,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,101. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.