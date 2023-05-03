Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. 14,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

