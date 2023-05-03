Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $1.54 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. 1,138,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

