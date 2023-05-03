Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $340,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,044. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

