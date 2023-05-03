Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,193. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $391.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

