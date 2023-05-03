Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.25. 53,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,340. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

