CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Insider Transactions at CareMax

In related news, Director Bryan Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 152.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CareMax by 42.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CareMax by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareMax Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMAX. UBS Group decreased their target price on CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 131,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,804. CareMax has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $287.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.73.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

