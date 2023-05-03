Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

CSL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.12. 393,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.60. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.