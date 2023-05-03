Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,500 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 898,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CSL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.12. 393,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,774. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

