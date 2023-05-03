Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $319,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

