CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $0.41

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $30,668.20 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,285.77 or 0.99976042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.4046467 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $43,593.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

