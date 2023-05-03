Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,689 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after buying an additional 482,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

