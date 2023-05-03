Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,085 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.