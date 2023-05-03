Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. 11,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $85.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

