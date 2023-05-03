Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $277.75. 7,728,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,117,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $686.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.38 and a 200 day moving average of $199.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

