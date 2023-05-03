Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 282,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,681,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,041 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

