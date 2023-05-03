Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,932,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.68. 93,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

