Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Marriott International makes up 0.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.50. 400,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,362. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

