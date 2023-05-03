Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $150 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,794,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,997,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. 27,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,426. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

