Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $59.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,167,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.59. The company had a trading volume of 133,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

