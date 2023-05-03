Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Catalent Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE CTLT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. 2,786,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,750. Catalent has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
