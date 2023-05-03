CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.23

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 532059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Down 8.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter worth $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,144 shares in the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

