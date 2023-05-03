CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

CDW Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. 123,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CDW by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

