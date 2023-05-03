Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.