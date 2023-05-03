CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0721 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $58.13 million and $5.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018266 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,493.87 or 1.00033621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07234161 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,753,931.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

