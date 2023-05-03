Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ CETXP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 2,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,607. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Cemtrex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

