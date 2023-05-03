Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 650,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter worth about $172,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Price Performance

NYSE:CEPU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 181,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,136. The company has a market capitalization of $876.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 18.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

