Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.94

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 2605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.

