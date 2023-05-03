Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

