Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) versus CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Critical Review

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -72.56% -47.15% -35.74% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and CD International Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $46.55 million 0.80 -$33.78 million N/A N/A CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CD International Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and CD International Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,966.12%.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. engages in sourcing and distribution of industrial commodities, and provision of business and consulting services. The company was founded by Yue Jian Wang on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

