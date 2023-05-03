CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

CF Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,853. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

