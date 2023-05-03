CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CF traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 884,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,724. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $159,602,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in CF Industries by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in CF Industries by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,173,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.