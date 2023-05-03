Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Check Point Software Technologies

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.