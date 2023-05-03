Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.62. Chegg shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 7,162,514 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Chegg Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

