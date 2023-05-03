China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $3.23 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.