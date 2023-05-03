China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $3.23 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

