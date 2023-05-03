Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,077.29

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,077.29 and last traded at $2,062.92, with a volume of 111958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,067.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,678.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,575.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $210,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 837.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

