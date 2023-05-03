Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $8,570,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $729,504.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,146,233 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

