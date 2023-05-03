Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,661 shares of company stock worth $1,324,802. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

