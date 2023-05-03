Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for about 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ciena worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 163,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,661 shares of company stock worth $1,324,802. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

