Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Shares of CZNC opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
