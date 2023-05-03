Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of CZNC opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.