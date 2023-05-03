Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.53

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 109350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.
CLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Clearwater Paper Trading Down 13.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.
In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,407.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock valued at $721,829. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
