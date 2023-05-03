Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.69.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.76. 983,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.