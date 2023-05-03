Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average of $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $168.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Clorox by 24.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

