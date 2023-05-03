CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

