Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,483 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,714 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 3.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after buying an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 865,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 825,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,721. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

