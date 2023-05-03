Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

CTSH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. 938,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

