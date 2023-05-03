Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.53 billion.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. 3,563,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,165 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 231,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,983 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 209,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 198,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.