Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $66,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

