Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.16 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 141,458 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

